Athelete Dutee Chand accuses two Odisha journalists, activist of harassment

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sprinter Dutee Chand has lodged a complaint in Mahila police station here alleging harassment by a senior journalist and correspondent of a regional news channel and a social activist. She said this had an adverse impact on her performance during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

In her complaint, Dutee alleged that the correspondent of a regional news channel interviewed her family members when she was in Tokyo. In the interview, Dutee’s family members reportedly spoke about their personal issues with her. She alleged that a senior journalist of the news channel demanded money from her for not airing the interview.

Mahila police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.

Dutee has also filed a Rs 5 crore defamation lawsuit against the senior journalist and a social activist for maligning her reputation. She accused the social activist of levelling fabricated allegations against her of misusing government funds.​