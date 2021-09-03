Athelete Dutee Chand accuses two Odisha journalists, activist of harassment
Dutee Chand has also filed a Rs 5 crore defamation lawsuit against the senior journalist and a social activist for maligning her reputation.
Published: 03rd September 2021 08:56 AM | Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:56 AM | A+A A-
BHUBANESWAR: Sprinter Dutee Chand has lodged a complaint in Mahila police station here alleging harassment by a senior journalist and correspondent of a regional news channel and a social activist. She said this had an adverse impact on her performance during the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.
In her complaint, Dutee alleged that the correspondent of a regional news channel interviewed her family members when she was in Tokyo. In the interview, Dutee’s family members reportedly spoke about their personal issues with her. She alleged that a senior journalist of the news channel demanded money from her for not airing the interview.
Mahila police said they have registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter.
Dutee has also filed a Rs 5 crore defamation lawsuit against the senior journalist and a social activist for maligning her reputation. She accused the social activist of levelling fabricated allegations against her of misusing government funds.