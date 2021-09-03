STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mahanga double murder, farmers’ issue rock Odisha Assembly session

Countering the Opposition allegations, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said the government is ready for any kind of discussion related to the issue of farmers.

Published: 03rd September 2021 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd September 2021 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Odisha Assembly

Odisha Assembly (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Noisy scenes continued on the second day of the Assembly session with the BJP and Congress members creating ruckus over different issues resulting in adjournments of the proceedings.

While the BJP members demanded a discussion on Mahanga double murder case to pin down the State government over the alleged involvement of Housing and Urban Development Minister Pratap Jena, Congress members raised farmers’ problems. 

This was for the second consecutive day that the question hour could not be taken up in the House due to the disturbances. Speaker Surjya Narayan Patro convened an all party meeting following the noisy scenes to find a way out so that the House proceedings could be conducted in a smooth manner. 

“Name of the Minister was mentioned in the FIR. A local court has also directed police to reopen the case and bring the Minister under purview of the investigation,” Opposition Chief Whip and BJP leader Mohan Majhi said and threatened to continue the protest in the House till the demand is fulfilled.

Speaking to mediapersons, Deputy Leader of the Congress Legislature Party Santosh Singh Saluja said the Revenue and Disaster Management Minister should reply on the drought issue instead of the Agriculture Minister. Saluja demanded a reply from the Revenue Minister on the situation in the State and threatened to continue the protest. “We had staged a walkout on Wednesday expressing dissatisfaction over the reply of the Agriculture Minister,” he added.

Countering the Opposition allegations, Government Chief Whip Pramila Mallick said the government is ready for any kind of discussion related to the issue of farmers. Earlier, the BJP had moved adjournment motion over the growing unemployment problem in the State and lapses in the Odisha Staff Selection Commission. 

Though the notice was slated for discussion and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Bikram Keshari Arukha was to give reply on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the issue could not be taken up because of the noisy scenes. Sources said the issue will be taken up for discussion on Friday.

