Odisha Congress issues showcause against former MLA Kulesika

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) on Thursday, September 2, 2021, issued a show cause notice to former Laxmipur MLA Kailash Chandra Kulesika for his statement against Congress whip Tara Prasad Bahinipati and his wife Meenakshi even after the factional feud of the party in Koraput district was resolved by general secretary of All India Congress Committee (AICC) and Odisha in-charge A Chellakumar. Kulesika has been asked to submit his explanation within seven days failing which disciplinary action will be taken against him.

The former MLA had alleged that Bahinipati and his wife were working for the ruling BJD and demanded action against both of them. The former MLA had also questioned the statement of Odisha in-charge that no action will be taken against Bahinipati for his outburst against OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik as he had already admitted his mistake. Bahinipati had targeted Patnaik for the re-induction of Kulesika into the party without his knowledge.