Web channel editor held in Bhubaneswar for ‘kidnapping’ trader

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A city-based web news channel’s editor Raghunath Sahoo alias Raj was arrested from Kolkata on Monday on charges of kidnapping a businessman for extortion. Raghunath, a resident of Berhampur, had allegedly kidnapped the businessman Bibhu Nath Singh and demanded Rs10 lakh extortion if he wanted to carry out his business activities in Odisha. Bibhu is a native of Asansol and engaged in transportation of iron ore from Barbil to Kolkata.

The accused took Bibhu and one of his associates Purna Chandra Sahoo to the web channel’s office in Raghunathpur on August 5, physically assaulted the duo and kept them in confinement till August 7.Earlier on August 28, police had arrested a woman journalist, a cameraman, a female and a male security guard of the web channel along with another local for their alleged involvement in the case. When Bibhu’s wife was informed about his abduction by the accused, she transferred `12,000 to his bank account. The accused forcibly took away Bibhu’s ATM card, withdrew the deposited money and also snatched Rs 30,000 cash from his possession.

After being released on August 7, Purna filed a complaint in Nandankanan police station on August 27 leading to the arrest of the four persons. Police also seized one double-barrel gun, a sword, cameras and other equipment from Raghunath’s office. While Raghunath was absconding, a team of Special Squad and Nandankanan police nabbed him from Kolkata on the day.

A case has been registered against him under sections 307, 364A, 506 and 34 of IPC and Section 25 of Arms Act. Efforts are on to nab some locals involved in the crime, police informed.Chandrasekharpur police had earlier this year registered two cases against Raghunath for allegedly demanding extortion from a restaurant owner.