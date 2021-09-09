Bhubaneswar apartment’s portion to be razed

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Odisha Development Authority (ODA) Court has ordered for demolition of unauthorised construction in an apartment and realisation of expenses incurred towards it from the violator.

The order has been issued against the unauthorised construction in Rudrayan apartment at Sampur mouza here. The court in its order stated that the party against whom the case was filed, violated the approved construction plan and also revised it by altering the ground floor of the apartment for commercial activities.

The floor, which was meant for parking, was rented out to a bank. Besides, the fifth floor was constructed without any approval, violating the building norms.