My son was poisoned, alleges Odisha youth’s mother

Police said the youth was undergoing treatment at SCB for the last two months as he had sustained a leg injury after meeting with an accident and visited Bhubaneswar on September 8.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR/JAGATSINGHPUR: A day after a 30-year-old native of Jagatsinghpur died after an alleged attempt of suicide near State Assembly, his mother on Thursday said that her son may have been poisoned and demanded a full probe into the matter.

Even as the incident snowballed into a controversy with Opposition political parties slamming the government over the victim’s allegation of neglect in treatment at SCB Medical College and Hospital, Cuttack, the youth’s mother lodged a complaint with Kujang police station. She sought to know who took her son to Bhubaneswar when he was undergoing treatment at the Cuttack MCH on Wednesday. He was poisoned and his wrist slit in the State capital, she said.

Police said the youth was undergoing treatment at SCB for the last two months as he had sustained leg injury after meeting with an accident and visited Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. Jagatsinghpur SP Akhileshvar Singh told TNIE that a case has been registered but since the incident took place in the Twin City, it will be transferred to Commissionerate Police for further investigation.

SCB MCH’s Emergency Officer Dr BN Maharana told mediapersons that the best possible treatment was provided to the victim. An expert team of doctors of orthopaedics and plastic surgery had performed a 12-hour long operation and saved his leg after the accident.

After the surgery, he was admitted to SCB thrice for physiotherapy. However, he had requested doctors to refer him to AIIMS-Bhubaneswar. A committee agreed to his request and referred him to AIIMS, he said adding, treatment and medicines were provided free of cost at SCB. 

“He was admitted back to SCB on Wednesday and then shifted to the medicine ward at about 4 pm due to pesticide poisoning. All possible treatment was extended to him but he succumbed at about 6.45 pm,” said Maharana. The Postmortem of the deceased was conducted at SCB MCH on Wednesday. Meanwhile, a seven-member BJP team led by party leader Manmohan Samal visited Kujang to meet family members of the deceased. 

Jagatsinghpur Collector Sangram Keshari Mohapatra informed that the administration has given assurance to provide a job to deceased’s wife in Kujang hospital. Besides, Rs 1,500 per month will be given to his daughter under Ashirbad scheme. His family received Rs 1 lakh compensation and Rs 40,000 towards his funeral expenses, said Mohapatra.

