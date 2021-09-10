Rail Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to flag off new coaches of Hirakhand Express on September 10
BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to provide better comfort and jerk-free journey to passengers, Indian Railways has decided to run Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express with modern Linke-Hofmann-Busch (LHB) coaches by replacing conventional ones.
Union Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will flag off the new LHB rake of Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Hirakhand Express on Friday through video conferencing. Bhubaneswar-Jagadalpur-Bhubaneswar Special Hirakhand Express will now run with a load combination of 12 coaches as earlier.