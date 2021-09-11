Gyanashraya library opens at Bhubaneswar DCP office

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Gyanashraya library was opened for visitors at the Bhubaneswar DCP office in Vani Vihar on Friday. Inaugurated by Police Commissioner SK Priyadarsi, the open library was set-up in collaboration with Dr Bijaya Kumar Sahoo Foundation and Sai International Education Group.

Sahoo, a noted educationist and advisor of Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya Sangathan, had passed away while undergoing treatment for post-Covid complications at a private hospital in Hyderabad in June. The library will remain open between 10 am and 5 pm on all working days.

“People visiting the DCP office, Executive Magistrate Court and Maadhyam Women Support Centre on the campus can read books in the open library,” said Umashankar Dash, Bhubaneswar DCP.

He said that there are plans to develop a child-friendly corner in the DCP office where children can read comic books and play games. Besides, a canteen will be opened for the visitors. All the facilities will be located close to each other, he added.