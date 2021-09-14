First selection list out, Ravenshaw Higher Secondary posts highest cut-off

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The School and Mass Education department on Monday released the first selection list for admission to higher secondary schools of the State for the 2021-2022 academic session that begins in October.

Ravenshaw Higher Secondary (HS) School posted the highest cut-off for three streams - 79.3 per cent (pc) in Arts, 91.3 pc for Science and 82 pc for Commerce. The top-5 colleges posting the highest cut-off in Arts stream included BJB HS School at 78 pc, Rourkela Government HS School at 75 pc and Cuttack’s Sailabala HS School at 74.5 pc.

In Commerce, Rourkela HS School, Sailabala and BJB HS School have sought cut-offs of 80.8 pc, 77.6 pc and 77.5 pc respectively. Dhenkanal’s Jiral HS School is also among the most sought-after institutions in Commerce education at Plus II level with a cut-off of 76.5 pc.

When it comes to Science, apart from BJB (90.6 pc cut-off), Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Berhampur (Neelakantha Nagar) and Balasore’s Upendra Nath HS School and Fakir Mohan HS School have sought the highest cut-off of 87.8 pc, 87.5 pc and 86.8 pc respectively. A smaller institution like Nayagarh HS school also figures in the most sought-after institution list with 85.6 pc cut-off.

According to reports of Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), after the Class X results were announced, as many as 4.35 lakh students applied for admission to higher secondary schools of which 3.86 lakh students have been selected.

Of the selected students, 3.65 lakh have cleared the matriculation from the Board of Secondary Education. In the last academic session of 2020-2021, 3.84 lakh students had applied for admission.While admission to the first selection list will be done from September 14 to 21, the second merit list will be published on September 27.