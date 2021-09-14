Old town temples flooded as Bhubaneswar receives heavy rain

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Temples in the Capital city including Baitaal Deula, Kedar Gouri, Swarna Jaleswar and Megheswar were under knee-deep water. With drainage channels of these monuments blocked due to rampant constructions, water could not be drained out despite pumps being used for the purpose. Officials concerned said several buildings have come up within the protected and prohibited zones of Baitaal Deul and its drainage system has gone much below the road level.

The temple had a drain to Bindusagar but encroachments in the form of concrete structures have completely blocked the outlet for rainwater. At Megheswar temple, water from the temple pond flowed back into the sanctum sanctorum instead of being drained out. Temple priest said the pond had an outlet towards Gangua Nullah which was closed due to building constructions behind the temple.