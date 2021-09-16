BJP demands white paper on Bhubaneswar’s waterlogging woes

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, demanded a white paper from the State government on the recurring waterlogging problems in the Capital city with a specific time frame for improvement of the poor drainage system. Launching an attack on Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for the poor civic management and lack of concern for the residents, State BJP spokesperson Dilip Mohanty and Bhubaneswar district unit president of the party Babu Singh said the BJD government has taken the citizens for granted.

“Waterlogging in Bhubaneswar was non-existent before the BJD came to power. The topography of the city was such that people never experienced any problem of drainage of rainwater. The natural drainage system of the city has been choked due to mindless approval of house construction by the Bhubaneswar Development Authority for pecuniary consideration,” they said.