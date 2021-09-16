STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Crorepati anganwadi worker nabbed in Bhubaneswar

Investigating officers informed that the Anganwadi worker was found in possession of assets which constitute 49 per cent of her known sources of income. 

Several anganwadi centres in the city do not have proper infrastructure

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Vigilance sleuths on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, arrested Anganwadi worker Kabita Mathan for allegedly accumulating assets worth over Rs 2.96 crore disproportionate to her known sources of income. Kabita works at the Koradakanta Anganwadi centre in the Capital city with a monthly salary of Rs 7,500.

Investigating officers informed that the Anganwadi worker was found in possession of assets which constitute 49 per cent of her known sources of income. A case was registered against Kabita and her husband on Wednesday. She was arrested and produced before Special Judge Vigilance Court here and remanded in judicial custody till September 28. Further probe is continuing. Her husband, however, has not been arrested yet.

Vigilance sources said that during interrogation in the last 24 hours, Kabita was not able to answer satisfactorily on how she accumulated assets worth crores. The sleuths have found out that most of the buildings and plots are registered in the anganwadi worker’s name. Following allegations of corruption against her, six teams of Vigilance including 10 DSPs raided her properties on Tuesday. 

They found her in possession of a four-storey building, a three-storey building and two double-storey buildings besides 10 land plots, all in Bhubaneswar. She also owned four plots - three at Talakusuma in Jagatsinghpur and one plot in Balianta. Gold ornaments worth over Rs 6.36 lakh, insurance deposits of over Rs 2.2 lakh, among other things, were found in her possession.

