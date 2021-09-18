STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Sub-Collector, tehsildar offices in Bhubaneswar sealed after 7 staff test Covid positive

They tested positive, possibly due to crowding of the offices during the working hours, said officials in the Sub-Collector office. 

Published: 18th September 2021 11:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th September 2021 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

covid testing

For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Offices of Bhubaneswar sub-collector and tehsildar at Samantapur were sealed for 48 hours on Friday after a number of staff tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. Some other staff of the offices located in the same compound are also showing symptoms. Sources in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that four employees of the sub-collector office and three from tehsil office have been found infected. 

They include three assistant collectors and two additional tehsildars. They tested positive, possibly due to crowding of the offices during the working hours, said officials in the Sub-Collector office. Deputy Commissioner (South-East Zone) Anshuman Rath said the infected persons have been kept in home isolation while heads of both the offices asked to intimate BMC about other staff having symptoms and ask them to undergo home isolation. “An RT-PCR testing camp will be conducted for the staff of both the offices on November 20. Samples of all officers, staff, house-keeping and security personnel will be collected,” he said.

The cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases in the government offices was reported even after 100 pc vaccination of the targeted groups. The second wave of coronavirus outbreak is yet to show any signs of relenting in the city as around 200 cases of infection are being reported from BMC jurisdiction on a daily basis.“Though more relaxations have been provided in the unlock guidelines for September, the civic body will continue with its containment measures to prevent transmission of the infection,” said BMC nodal officer for Covid Management Suvendu Sahoo.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bhubaneswar sub collector office Bhubaneswar tehsildar office Bhubaneswar sub collector tehsildar office Covid Bhubaneswar Covid
India Matters
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Schools in Kerala to reopen on November 1, primary classes will also resume
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
Parents can’t object to inter-faith marriage, says Allahabad High Court
In Maharashtra, there were 49,671 cases on September 15 after the state reported 47,926 on September 7.  (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra cities record spike in Covid-19 cases again
Representational image of Coronavirus.
If no new COVID variant, third wave will not be as devastating as second: Top vaccinologist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp