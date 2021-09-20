STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor boy swept away in Bhubaneswar drain, body recovered 6 km away

Jyoti Prakash was swept away at about 2 pm on Sunday while he was trying to cross a small culvert on his cycle on his way to tuition classes.

Published: 20th September 2021 04:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 04:22 PM

An open drain in Shatabdi Nagar area in Bhubaneswar | EPS

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The body of a 15-year-old boy, who was swept away by stormwater to an open drain in Capital city's Satabdi Nagar area a day before, was recovered by Odisha Fire Service personnel on Monday morning after an 11-hour long search operation.

The deceased, Jyoti Prakash Behera, was carried into drainage channel number - 8 (A) by the overflowing stormwater and his body was recovered from Panchasakha Nagar, which is over 6 km from the spot where the incident took place on Sunday.

Jyoti Prakash's body was sent to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) for postmortem and later handed over to his family.

At least seven teams consisting of over 30 fire services personnel carried out the search operation between 2.30 pm and 10 pm on Sunday and from 5 am to 9.30 am on Monday.

Apart from firefighters, police and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials were part of the search operation.

Jyoti Prakash was swept away at about 2 pm on Sunday while he was trying to cross a small culvert on his cycle on his way to tuition classes. The culvert had been overtopped by the stormwater following heavy rains.

Jyoti Prakash’s father Hrusikesh Behera and family members are inconsolable and left in a state of shock.

Meanwhile, the State Government has announced Rs 4 lakh compensation for the kin of the deceased.

Open drains in the city have caused a series of deaths, mostly due to drowning, during the monsoon season in the last few years.

