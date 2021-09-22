STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oscar-winning ‘The Father’ screened to raise awareness on dementia  

The film directed by Florian Zeller, gives the audience a view of life through the eyes of an elderly person suffering from dementia.

Published: 22nd September 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd September 2021 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A Special screening of Oscar-winning film ‘The Father’ was organised by the city chapter of Alzheimer’s & Related Disorders Society of India and Silver Age Foundation here on Tuesday to observe the World Alzheimer’s Day-2021.

The screening aimed at promoting awareness on dementia and Alzheimer’s disease in children, family members of people suffering from the disease and caregivers was attended by people from all walks of life. 

The film directed by Florian Zeller, gives the audience a view of life through the eyes of an elderly person suffering from dementia. Doctors and medical experts, social workers and psychology  and mental health professionals also attended the screening. 

The special show provided an immersive experience of the reality of a fractured mind. “We as normal people are just not equipped to appreciate what the world appears to a person with dementia. The film provided us a peek into the life of a dementia patient” said Renuka Panda, a local.

Amar Jyoti Mahapatra, co-founder of Silver Age Foundation, said the problem of dementia has accentuated during Covid-19 and there is a dire need for forming government, civil society and private sector collaborations to tackle it. “Raising awareness is the first step and our effort was a baby step in this direction” he said.The show was supported by Adventz Paradeep Phosphates Ltd. 

Comments

