COVID-19: Bhubaneswar Judicial complex sealed after cluster outbreak

Published: 25th September 2021 08:30 AM

A medic collects a swab sample (File photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Amid another cluster outbreak of Covid-19 cases, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday sealed the Judicial Complex in the city for three days following detection of a series of infections. The complex comprising the District Court Khurda, Office of the Endowment Commissioner and office of the Bar Association will remain shut till September 26, stated the civic body in its order.

Sources said more than 15 Covid cases were detected from the complex in the recent days following which the BMC sealed the complex to check further spread of the infection.BMC officials said the entire premises will be sanitised and no one, except those permitted, will be allowed to enter inside the complex during this period. An RT-PCR test camp will be conducted for all officials and staff of the Judicial Complex on September 27, they said.A week back, cluster outbreak was reported in the office of Sub-Collector and Bhubaneswar tehsildar at Samantrapur. Seven cases were reported then. 

