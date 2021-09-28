STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

SCB’s arbitrary entry ban debars genuine patients from hospital

Heart-rending scenes of patients pleading with security for entry becomes common affair, move raises serious questions of patients’ rights

Published: 28th September 2021 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th September 2021 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

The rickshaw carrying a patient from Mangalabag to the RDC | Express

By Express News Service

CUTTACK:   In a controversial decision, the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have debarred entry of vehicles other than ambulances, doctors and staff through the two gates at Mangalabag and Ranihat. The move on the pretext of controlling traffic on the thoroughfare inside the hospital  has come as a serious blow to hundreds of patients coming to the hospital everyday for treatment. As per the new regulation, vehicles with passes issued by the hospital authorities only are allowed to enter through the two gates. The passes with a logo have been given to doctors, medical staff and health workers. 

However, the move has given rise to new problems as it prohibits genuine patients from access to the hospital. Heart-rending scenes of patients and their attendants pleading with security personnel posted at the two gates have become a daily affair. A rickshaw carrying a patient from Mangalabag was not allowed into the hospital on Sunday. With catheter and aspiration attachments fitted on his body, the patient was headed towards the Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) of the hospital for an X-Ray. The patient showed his reports but the security personnel did not budge from their stance. Finally, he took a longer route to enter the hospital premises from Ranihat side where after much pleading and persuasion, the security personnel allowed the rickshaw to proceed towards the RDC.

This is not an isolated case. A 40-year-old patient suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) too faced a similar challenge while trying to enter the hospital from Mangalabag side on a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion. Debarred from entering, the patient had to seek the help of a relative, a police personnel, to reach the Rheumatology department. 

The arbitrary decision has raised serious questions on rights of patients to access healthcare at the premier government hospital of the State. The hospital has no authority to prevent patients from entering it. 

“There are various means to ascertain genuine entry without resorting to a blanket ban on vehicles. Who are the hospital authorities to ban entry of patients to the hospital? Who gave the hospital the right? The State government should immediately intervene and stop such arbitrary and illegal step or be ready to face legal action,” said an enraged attendant of a patient, who had to face serious difficulties to take his ailing relative to the hospital.

SCB Superintendent Prof Lucy Das, however, said the move to restrict entry of vehicles from the two gates was taken to avoid congestion inside the hospital. “Patients visiting any department of the hospital can use battery operated vehicles or stretchers,” she said. 

But, are the battery operated vehicles or stretchers available at the gates, is the question. Meanwhile, the issue of misuse of passes has also come to the fore. It is alleged that the passes have been forwarded by some doctors and health staff to their relatives on WhatsApp which are being printed and used. “In some days, the passes will be sold for money,” a local alleged.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
SCB Medical College and Hospital
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp