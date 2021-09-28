SCB’s arbitrary entry ban debars genuine patients from hospital

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: In a controversial decision, the SCB Medical College and Hospital authorities have debarred entry of vehicles other than ambulances, doctors and staff through the two gates at Mangalabag and Ranihat. The move on the pretext of controlling traffic on the thoroughfare inside the hospital has come as a serious blow to hundreds of patients coming to the hospital everyday for treatment. As per the new regulation, vehicles with passes issued by the hospital authorities only are allowed to enter through the two gates. The passes with a logo have been given to doctors, medical staff and health workers.

However, the move has given rise to new problems as it prohibits genuine patients from access to the hospital. Heart-rending scenes of patients and their attendants pleading with security personnel posted at the two gates have become a daily affair. A rickshaw carrying a patient from Mangalabag was not allowed into the hospital on Sunday. With catheter and aspiration attachments fitted on his body, the patient was headed towards the Regional Diagnostic Centre (RDC) of the hospital for an X-Ray. The patient showed his reports but the security personnel did not budge from their stance. Finally, he took a longer route to enter the hospital premises from Ranihat side where after much pleading and persuasion, the security personnel allowed the rickshaw to proceed towards the RDC.

This is not an isolated case. A 40-year-old patient suffering from rheumatoid arthritis (RA) too faced a similar challenge while trying to enter the hospital from Mangalabag side on a motorcycle on which he was riding pillion. Debarred from entering, the patient had to seek the help of a relative, a police personnel, to reach the Rheumatology department.

The arbitrary decision has raised serious questions on rights of patients to access healthcare at the premier government hospital of the State. The hospital has no authority to prevent patients from entering it.

“There are various means to ascertain genuine entry without resorting to a blanket ban on vehicles. Who are the hospital authorities to ban entry of patients to the hospital? Who gave the hospital the right? The State government should immediately intervene and stop such arbitrary and illegal step or be ready to face legal action,” said an enraged attendant of a patient, who had to face serious difficulties to take his ailing relative to the hospital.

SCB Superintendent Prof Lucy Das, however, said the move to restrict entry of vehicles from the two gates was taken to avoid congestion inside the hospital. “Patients visiting any department of the hospital can use battery operated vehicles or stretchers,” she said.

But, are the battery operated vehicles or stretchers available at the gates, is the question. Meanwhile, the issue of misuse of passes has also come to the fore. It is alleged that the passes have been forwarded by some doctors and health staff to their relatives on WhatsApp which are being printed and used. “In some days, the passes will be sold for money,” a local alleged.