MBA graduate arrested for cheating jewellers in Bhubaneswar, Puri

BHUBANESWAR: The Commissionerate police arrested an MBA graduate from Kolkata for allegedly cheating jewellery stores in Bhubaneswar and Puri.The accused Rajiv Prabhas Gupta had conned the owner of a jewellery store at Patrapada within Tamando police limits on September 15 by purchasing gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh on showing a fake online transaction screenshot on his mobile phone.

His modus operandi involved buying gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 1 lakh. He then collected the UPI details of the stores and transferred Rs 10 to the accounts on the pretext of ascertaining whether the money got credited. After gaining the store owners’ confidence, he showed a fake screenshot of transaction of Rs 1 lakh on his mobile phone to prove that the payment was successful. However, when the amount did not reflect in the shop owners’ accounts, Gupta said it must be due to a network issue. The accused dressed decently to make the jewellers believe he is affluent. The unsuspecting shop owners let him leave the store with the ornaments only to realise they have been cheated.

Gupta travelled from Bhubaneswar to Delhi and then to Imphal in different flights. Special squad officers received information that he will leave from Imphal and reach Kolkata airport on Monday evening. A team of Special squad and Tamando police personnel nabbed him from Kolkata airport. Stolen gold and silver ornaments worth Rs 2 lakh, three ATM cards and the PAN card of the accused have been seized. As per initial investigation, Gupta had visited jewellery stores across the country and the police are in contact with their counterparts in Mumbai, Delhi and Imphal in Manipur to ascertain whether he is involved in any case outside Odisha.