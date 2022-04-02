STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC generates all time high revenue of Rs 150 crore

Besides, the lockdown during the second wave of pandemic and restrictions in the third wave in January followed by elections to ULBs also posed challenge for the BMC in revenue collection. 

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite Covid-19 pandemic and urban elections, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has managed to generate Rs 150 crore revenue from various sources in 2021-22 fiscal.

The revenue generated by the civic body in the last fiscal that ended on Thursday is an all-time high collection, said BMC deputy commissioner Srimanta Mishra. It is also 27 percent more compared to its previous fiscal (2020-21) when the overall revenue collection of the civic body was around Rs 118 crore. 

“This is a major achievement for us as the collection, especially holding tax, has been done in the old slab as per the direction of the State government,” Mishra said. 

The civic body in March 2021 had increased the holding tax on the basis of the revision of the benchmark value of land cost in the Capital by the General Administration department in 2019. Besides, the lockdown during the second wave of the pandemic and restrictions in the third wave in January followed by elections to ULBs also posed challenge for the BMC in revenue collection. 

Apart from holding tax, BMC officials said a huge amount of revenue was received towards NOC charges from infrastructure, especially from the real estate sector, where the civic body received 1 percent amount towards NOC.

