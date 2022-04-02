Minor rape victim tied to pole, eight arrested

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a horrific incident, a minor rape victim was allegedly tied to an electricity pole and thrashed as her family members lodged a police complaint against the prime accused in Nayagarh district.

A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour Krushna Ballabha Parida over the last three months in Brajarajpur village under Ranpur police limits. On coming to know about his daughter’s ordeal, her father reached out to the sarpanch of the village.

When the sarpanch expressed his inability to solve the matter, he lodged a police complaint in this connection on Thursday. When the victim’s father, a tailor by profession, was going to Ranpur police station to lodge the complaint, prime accused Krushna Ballabha’s mother Sashi Parida and his distant relatives and associates Dillip Kumar Totala, Rabi Parida, Rina Parida, Sanju Parida, Manju Matta, Chhai Behera along with three others tied his daughter to an electricity pole and assaulted her.

The accused also thrashed the victim’s mother when she confronted them. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the minor girl. Krushna Ballabha’s mother Sashi and four others are among the eight accused arrested so far.“Krushna Ballabha was arrested on Thursday under various sections of POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said Nayagarh SP Sidhharth Kataria.

The investigation of the case is being carried out by Sarankul SDPO Kiran Hembrum. The 10 other accused, including the three absconders, have been booked under sections 294, 323, 341, 342, 506 and 4 of IPC, section 12 of POCSO Act along with various sections of SC and ST Act.