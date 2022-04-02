STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Minor rape victim tied to pole, eight arrested

The investigation of the case is being carried out by Sarankul SDPO Kiran Hembrum.

Published: 02nd April 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd April 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

Image for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a horrific incident, a minor rape victim was allegedly tied to an electricity pole and thrashed as her family members lodged a police complaint against the prime accused in Nayagarh district.

A 15-year-old girl was repeatedly raped by her 20-year-old neighbour Krushna Ballabha Parida over the last three months in Brajarajpur village under Ranpur police limits. On coming to know about his daughter’s ordeal, her father reached out to the sarpanch of the village. 

When the sarpanch expressed his inability to solve the matter, he lodged a police complaint in this connection on Thursday. When the victim’s father, a tailor by profession, was going to Ranpur police station to lodge the complaint, prime accused Krushna Ballabha’s mother Sashi Parida and his distant relatives and associates Dillip Kumar Totala, Rabi Parida, Rina Parida, Sanju Parida, Manju Matta, Chhai Behera along with three others tied his daughter to an electricity pole and assaulted her.

The accused also thrashed the victim’s mother when she confronted them. On receiving information, a police team reached the spot and rescued the minor girl. Krushna Ballabha’s mother Sashi and four others are among the eight accused arrested so far.“Krushna Ballabha was arrested on Thursday under various sections of POCSO Act and Scheduled Castes and the Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act,” said Nayagarh SP Sidhharth Kataria.

The investigation of the case is being carried out by Sarankul SDPO Kiran Hembrum. The 10 other accused, including the three absconders, have been booked under sections 294, 323, 341, 342, 506 and 4 of IPC, section 12 of POCSO Act along with various sections of SC and ST Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rape Minor Electric pole POCSO Scheduled Castes Scheduled Tribes
India Matters
Independent witness Prabhakar Sail in the NCB cruise raid case. (Photo| ANI)
Aryan Khan drugs case: NCB witness Prabhakar Sail dies of heart attack in Mumbai
Chief Justice of India NV Ramana (Photo| EPS)
All probe agencies should be under one umbrella, uphold democratic values: CJI NV Ramana
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray (File Photo | PTI)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray denies being miffed with NCP's handling of home ministry
Image used for representational purpose. (Photo | P Jawahar)
Booster dose of COVID vaccine needed to fight against Omicron: Study

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp