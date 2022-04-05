Bhubaneswar: Govt engineer’s life snuffed out in freak road mishap

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: A government engineer was killed in a freak accident when his stationary car was rammed by a speeding truck near Palasuni square here on Monday morning.The deceased Sumanta Das (36) of Aiginia in Bhubaneswar was posted at Barachana in Jajpur district as sub-divisional officer (electrical). He was going to office when the unfortunate incident took place around 9.10 am.

According to police, a truck stopped on National Highway-16 near Palasuni as some people were crossing the road. A car, another lorry and Das’ vehicle, which were all in the same lane, also came to a halt.With the lorry ahead halting, Das stopped his car, but a Hyva truck behind him sped on and hit his vehicle. His car was crushed between the two heavy vehicles. Das didn’t survive the impact.

Odisha Fire Service personnel rushed to the spot and recovered his body from the mangled remains of the car. “Cutters were used to cut the car and recover his body. The entire operation lasted for about half an hour,” said assistant fire officer, SK Biswal.

The entire incident was captured by a CCTV camera installed in a nearby establishment. The truck could be seen ramming into Das’s car, which then dashed into the stationary truck ahead. The truck was pushed with such force that it hit the car in front. However, the persons inside the car escaped unhurt even as the vehicle suffered damages.

The traffic on the road between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack Highway came to standstill for more than an hour after the accident. Normalcy resumed after police and rescue personnel removed the vehicles from the road.

“The truck driver managed to flee the spot after the accident and efforts are on to nab him. Further investigation is continuing,” said Mancheswar police station IIC, Sudhir Kumar Sahoo. Das is survived by his wife and a son.