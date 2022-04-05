STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC earmarks Rs 601 crore budget for 2022-23

Published: 05th April 2022 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Rs 100 notes, Rupee, Cash, money, Economy

Image used for representational purposes (File Photo| IANS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation has okayed a budget of Rs 601 crore for 2022-23 fiscal with special focus on improvement of drainage system and bio-mining of waste. The civic body is planning to spend around Rs 45 crore to revamp the internal drains and clear encroachments from the natural drains to prevent urban deluge and waterlogging in low-lying areas during monsoon. Besides, it has planned to spend around Rs 190 crore for acquisition of private lands for expansion of natural drains. 

Similarly, Rs 44 crore will be spent for the bio-mining project in which the civic body will clear the solid waste from the Bhuasuni dump yard. While a provision of Rs 30 crore has been made in the main budget, provision of another Rs 14 crore will be made in the supplementary budget in September, if needed. BMC has planned the project for three years to clear 16 lakh tonne waste from the yard. Two firms Jagruti and Jan Adhar Sevabhavi Sanstha will carry out bio-mining at the dump yard as a joint venture for which the BMC will invest Rs 103 crore in three years.Around Rs 8 crore will be spent for renovation of Unit-I and Unit-IV markets in the State Capital. The corporation has set a target to collect around Rs 200 crore tax revenue which includes Rs 96 crore holding tax and around Rs 54 crore from user fees. 

