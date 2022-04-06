Bhubaneswar: Trio steals whole ATM as police sleep

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Three masked men stole a multi-utility vehicle, uprooted an State Bank of India ATM and then vanished into thin air without evening breaking a sweat in the city late on Monday night. The local police, obviously, had no clue whatsoever about the theft. The automated teller machine the thieves decamped with carried over Rs 20 lakh in cash. The target was an offsite ATM in Lingipur Housing Board Colony area under Dhauli police limits.

The miscreants stole a multi-utility vehicle of MS Nursery in Lingipur area before reaching the ATM kiosk. They damaged the CCTV cameras, cut off power supply in the kiosk and dislodged the ATM. The miscreants then loaded the ATM on the stolen vehicle and headed to Daya river bed. They reportedly broke open the ATM, took out the cash, abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled the spot, with the local police virtually caught napping.

Police suspect at least three persons were involved in the crime and they possibly used iron rods to remove the machine. However, the cops have no clue about where they went from Daya river after breaking open the teller machine.CCTV footage of the incident which shows three persons entering the kiosk at about 2.22 am went viral on social media. In the clips, three persons with their faces covered could be seen reaching the CCTV cameras to damage them. Police seized the stolen vehicle and the ATM from the spot.

A red-faced Commissionerate Police engaged Special Squad, Property Offence, Prevention and Detection (POPD) and Cyber Crime Cell officers to identify and nab the culprits behind the loot. Police claim the alarm system of the bank was not operational and they will inform appropriate authorities about the matter. Besides, there was no security guard deployed at the ATM kiosk.“A case has been registered and we are dealing with the matter with all seriousness,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Umashankar Dash.