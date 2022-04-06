BMC puts focus on online services, digital payments to boost revenue

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 77 per cent holding tax received online in the 2021-22 fiscal, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to focus more on online services and digital payments to boost its revenue. A senior BMC official said they have planned to integrate more number of services to their online platform www.Bhubaneswar.me to boost revenue collection.

The civic body which has introduced digital payment on the Smart Janpath stretch, has decided to bring all 32 parking lots in the city to this fold for the benefit of vehicle owners. From this week, it has also made sale of its ‘Mo Khata’, organic compost created in the micro composting centres (MCC), through Flipkart. A few months back it had also integrated the service of providing permission for temporary use of land to citizens online.

The civic body also plans to integrate other payment systems including ticket booking facilities of Konark and Nadankanan for the citizens to provide them better service though a single online platform. This will also help in improving transparency, the senior official said.

He said after integration of online services on Bhubaneswar.me platform through Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, such as kalyan mandaps, water tankers and cesspool vehicles, there has been a significant improvement in city’s revenue collection.

Online integration of these services have helped BMC in increasing its revenue by `50 crore in last one year, the official said.Besides, he said more and more people are opting for online payment. Out of `67 crore holding tax collected last year around `52 crore were received online.