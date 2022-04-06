STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

BMC puts focus on online services, digital payments to boost revenue

A few months back it had also integrated the service of providing permission for temporary use of land to citizens online. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: With 77 per cent holding tax received online in the 2021-22 fiscal, the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to focus more on online services and digital payments to boost its revenue. A senior BMC official said they have planned to integrate more number of services to their online platform www.Bhubaneswar.me to boost revenue collection. 

The civic body which has introduced digital payment on the Smart Janpath stretch, has decided to bring all 32 parking lots in the city to this fold for the benefit of vehicle owners. From this week, it has also made sale of its ‘Mo Khata’,  organic compost created in the micro composting centres (MCC), through Flipkart. A few months back it had also integrated the service of providing permission for temporary use of land to citizens online. 

The civic body also plans to integrate other payment systems including ticket booking facilities of Konark and Nadankanan for the citizens to provide them better service though a single online platform. This will also help in improving transparency, the senior official said. 

He said after integration of online services on Bhubaneswar.me platform through Bhubaneswar Smart City Limited, such as kalyan mandaps, water tankers and cesspool vehicles, there has been a significant improvement in city’s revenue collection. 

Online integration of these services have helped BMC in increasing its revenue by `50 crore in last one year, the official said.Besides, he said more and more people are opting for online payment. Out of `67 crore holding tax collected last year around `52 crore were received online.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BMC Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp