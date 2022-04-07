Sans fitness, permit and checks, heavy vehicles turn killer in Capital

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Sumanta Das would have been alive had there been enforcement against heavy vehicles like the Hyva that rammed into the 36-year-old electrical engineer’s car at Palasuni killing him instantly on Monday.The truck bearing registration number OD-02-AD-3311 belonging to LG Constructions operated without valid fitness and permit certificates. Driver Saubhagya Ranjan Patra managed to ply from Nijigarh Tapang to Bhubaneswar’s Palasuni area, a distance of 43 km, without any checks at any point. He was arrested on Tuesday and produced before a court on the day.

Fitness had expired

According to details obtained from the Vahan portal, the heavy vehicle’s fitness expired on July 24, 2018. The Hyva’s goods permit was also valid till August 8, 2021. The vehicle was purchased on July 30, 2016.The State Transport Authority (STA) sources said a new truck’s fitness must be renewed every two years up till eight years by paying Rs 800. After the eighth year, the fitness will be checked every year. This Hyva did not have any permit but still plied on the roads and the outcome ended in a tragedy.“Had there been regular check and scrutiny of such vehicles plying without fitness and permit, mishaps could be avoided. Neither City Police nor the Transport department officials care,” said an insider.

More importantly, entry of heavy vehicles under Bhubaneswar Urban Police District is restricted between 8 am and 10 pm but lack of enforcement along the highways lead to such tragic incidents.“Fitness of heavy vehicles is a major cause of concern. Drivers often reveal their brakes do not work properly. In many instances, drivers ask helpers to drive when they are tired. Drivers have also been found under influence of alcohol,” the officer pointed out about the lack of monitoring and surveillance.

No check on speed limits

Besides, the authorities have also turned a blind eye towards lane and speed limit violations. According to the rules, a heavy vehicle must keep left and its maximum speed limit should be 30 km/hr on National/State Highways passing through municipalities and notified area councils. A truck’s maximum speed limit has been fixed at 60 km/hr on four lanes and more, and 50 km/hr on other National/State Highways. But none cares to adhere. Nor does any check on the spot because electronic surveillance is the norm now.

“Random on-the-spot checking has stopped for most violations as CCTV is used primarily. The deterrence is gone,” said another officer.Despite having 37 interceptors, there is hardly any check on drunken driving and over-speeding. The interceptors are equipped with speed detection equipment and breath-analyzers. Each SP/DCP has also been provided with one highway patrolling vehicle.

Special drive fades

Odisha Police launched a stringent campaign against driving under the influence of alcohol on the highways during in-charge DGP BK Sharma’s tenure in 2019. However, the special drive, which resulted in arrest of hundreds of violators, faded over the tenure of the subsequent police chiefs.Meanwhile, police said blood samples of Hyva driver have been collected and will be sent for examination. His license has also been seized and the police will request the MVI to suspend it for rash and negligent driving.

Interestingly, the driver has not been booked under any section of the Motor Vehicles Act despite the vehicle not possessing permit or fitness certificate.A case has been registered under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code and further probe is on,” said an officer of Mancheswar police station.

Besides, initial investigation suggested that truck was overloaded with gravels and the vehicle was going towards Nakhara to deliver the consignment. A total of 10,984 road accidents and 5,081 deaths were reported in Odisha in 2021 as against 9,817 road accidents and 4,738 deaths in 2020. There has been 11.89 per cent rise in road accidents in the State in the last two years.

VIOLATIONS GALORE ON CAPITAL ROADS

Truck bearing registration number OD-02-AD-3311 belonging to LG Constructions had no valid fitness and permit certificates

Driver Saubhagya managed to ply for 43 km from Nijigarh Tapang to Palasuni without any checks

Its fitness expired on July 24, 2018, goods permit was valid till August 8, 2021

Saubhagya has not been booked under any section of the MV Act despite the violations