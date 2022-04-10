Written notice was not needed for Jharpada eviction: BDA

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AS protests over demolition drive at Ganesh Bazaar haat in Jharpada intensified on Saturday, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) claimed that a written notice was not required for eviction of encroachments.

BDA Additional Commissioner for Enforcement Harish Chandra Nayak said mike (verbal) announcement, the usual practice, was made a day ahead of the eviction and ample time was given to the vendors to vacate the place.

The officials said they will convene a meeting with the representatives of the market and officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Monday to discuss rehabilitation of the evicted vendors.

The meeting to be chaired by the BDA Secretary will also be attended by representatives of BJP who are backing the evicted vendors.

As many as three houses, 14 godowns, 25 polythene sheds and 97 shops - all tin structures - were razed during an early morning drive on Friday. Over 50 wooden/tin cabins were also pulled down by the joint enforcement squad of BDA and BMC in presence of Commissionerate Police during the drive despite stiff resistance from the shopkeepers and vendors.

BDA, which cleared the encroachments on the basis of the requisition filed by the General Administration department, on Saturday started installing boundary walls around the 3.207 acre government land.

Officials reiterated that the eviction was carried out as the plot had been allotted in favour of BDA for construction of a neighbourhood market.

BJP leaders, however, continued to dub the eviction drive as a political vendetta as their party’s Dharitri Jena won the corporator seat from Ward 33.

An official from the BDA, however, said that the decision to carry out the eviction work was taken prior to the ULB elections.