Senior citizens dazzle with their talent at Elders’ Fest in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Stuck at homes for over two years due to the Covid-19 pandemic, senior citizens in the city on Sunday got a platform to showcase their talents and engage in recreational activities.

From singing to performing dance, the seniors, all in the age group of 60 and above, took part in a number of performing arts and other activities during the fourth Elders’ Fest organised by city-based Silver Age Foundation as part of its Healthy Ageing programme on Mother’s Public School campus.

A total of 33 members of the foundation participated in the event which was held in physical mode after a gap of two years. The elderly presented Odissi dance, keyboard music, group dance, fine art exhibition, rhythmic yoga and other cultural activities.

A play ‘Baramaja’ was also staged by them at the event. Accompanied by dialogues and music, the drama staged by the senior citizens was a treat to watch for all present.

The members learnt these forms of art through online classes during the Covid period. After Covid restrictions were lifted, the participants rehearsed their performances together for more than three months, said the organisers.

The objective of the event was to address loneliness among the elderly and make their lives more comfortable, said Silver Age co-founder Amar Jyoti Mahapatra.

Stating that the foundation will continue to work for the well-being of senior citizens, he said Silver Age will expand Elders’ Fest in the coming years to become a pan-Odisha festival. Senior citizen associations from cities of other states will be invited to participate in the event, he said.