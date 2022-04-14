STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
BMC to complete drainage desiltation in city by June

Das also instructed officials to give special attention to 10 wards through which the natural storm water channels pass to prevent waterlogging in the areas.

Published: 14th April 2022 06:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2022 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

Office of the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC). (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR :  With drainage desiltation work remaining sluggish for the last few months due to Covid-19 pandemic and two successive elections, Mayor Sulochana Das on Wednesday instructed officials of Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) to complete clearing of natural drains and desiltation of internal drains by June to prevent waterlogging and urban flooding in the city during monsoon.

Chairing her first review meeting on drainage issues, the newly elected Mayor asked officials of the drainage division of the civic body to ensure clearing of the natural drains twice a year from this year onwards.

Das also instructed officials to give special attention to 10 wards through which the natural storm water channels pass to prevent waterlogging in the areas. She also instructed officials to strengthen the grievance redressal system to ensure that people are able to raise grievances related to drainage issues in their wards.
Bhubaneswar has 13 major drains with a combined length of 66 km. The city’s internal drains are 1,200 km long. The BMC looks after the 66 km length natural drains and 46 km internal drains. 

Of the remaining 1,164 km length internal drains, outsourced agencies manage desiltation of 564 km while the remaining drains are managed by other line departments. The BMC Mayor asked officials to coordinate with other departments concerned for proper desiltation of internal drains.

