Slum dwellers in Bhubaneswar relocated for new MLA quarters

BHUBANESWAR : Paving way for construction of high-rise apartments for the legislators, the Bhubaneswar Development Authority (BDA) initiated relocation of Rampur slum dwellers from near the MLA quarters in the city on Friday.

A joint enforcement squad of BDA and BMC managed to relocate 49 residents of the slum on Friday, while 13 more families will be relocated to Pandakudia on Saturday to complete the eviction process.

The slum had encroached on the conservancy lane of the MLA colony. Officials said the slum dwellers will be temporarily rehabilitated in Pandakudia slum till pucca houses are provided to them under RAY scheme.

The State government plans to complete the project, situated in front of the State Assembly, by 2025.

The apartment premises will also have market complexes, a police station, health centre, gymnasiums with all facilities and a banquet hall to accommodate 2,000 to 3,000 people at a time.

The project will cost Rs 275 crore of which Rs 50 crore has already been allocated to Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) to prepare the groundwork.