Odisha government projects massive borrowing to finance schemes

The government will have to borrow Rs 35,589 cr in 2022-23 to finance different programmes and schemes.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Bijay Chaki
Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Despite the economy showing signs of recovery after the Covid-19 pandemic, the State government will have to go for massive borrowings in the coming years to finance programme expenditure projected in the 2022-23 budget.

According to an estimate prepared by the Finance department, the government will have to borrow Rs 35,589 crore in 2022-23 to finance different programmes, schemes and other projects.  The projection made for the next two financial years - 2023-24 and 2024-25 - also shows that borrowings by the government will increase to Rs 50,277 crore and Rs 54,170 crore.

The borrowings in 2022-23 will include Rs 5,280 crore from the Centre, Rs 2,259 crore from the open market, Rs 7,050 crore negotiated loans, Rs 10,000 crore other loans including from Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) and Odisha Mineral Bearing Areas Development Corporation (OMBADC).

The Finance department projection shows that open market borrowing will increase to Rs 27,833 crore and Rs 29,787 crore in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively which is contrary to the claim of sound fiscal management by the State government.

Presenting a budget of Rs 2,00,000 crore on March 30, 2022, Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari had projected programme expenditure at Rs 1,00,000 crore and administrative expenditure of Rs 89,620 crore. Stating that sound fiscal management has become one of the major achievements of the government, the Minister had claimed that the debt burden on the State gradually came down since 2005-06 and the State has become revenue surplus.

The State government has announced more than 30 welfare schemes including the KALIA, Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana, Mamata, Mukhyamantri SWasthya Seva Mission, Biju Pucca Ghar scheme, Parbati Giri Mega Lift Irrigation scheme, Biju Krushak Vikas Yojana, Nabakrushna Choudhury Secha Unnayan Yojana and Madhubabu pension yojana which need around Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 30,000 crore for implementation.

With the State government announcing that it will focus more on infrastructure development in the coming days, it is expected that the borrowings will exceed what has been projected by the Finance department in the estimate. 

As the government has already announced that it will broaden the tax base to achieve 12 percent growth projected by the Finance Minister in his budget speech, it remains to be seen what corrective measures are taken to bring down borrowings in the coming days.

BORROWING PLAN

Centre                       Rs 5,280 cr
Open Market            Rs  2,259 cr
Negotiated Loans    Rs 7,050 cr
Others                      Rs 10,000 cr

Finance dept projects open market borrowing will increase to Rs 27,833 crore and Rs 29,787 crore in 2023-24 and 2024-25 respectively

