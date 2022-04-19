STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Twin City record season’s highest maximum temperature

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: The people of the twin city experienced sweltering heat on Monday as Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded this season’s highest maximum temperature - 40.2 degree Celsius and 40.5 degree respectively. The two cities recorded 3 degree above normal temperature each on the day.

Several areas in the State experienced hot weather conditions and 21 places including Cuttack and Bhubaneswar recorded 40 degree Celsius or more on Monday. Angul was the hottest at 43.7 degree Celsius, Balangir 43.2 degree, Baripada, Sundargarh, Boudh and Dhenkanal 42 degree each, Jharsuguda 41.8 degree, Titlagarh 41.7 degree, Sonepur 41.6 degree, Sambalpur 41.3 degree, Keonjhar and Bhawanipatna 41 degree each, Hirakud 40.7 degree, Nayagarh and Kendrapara 40.5 degree, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Bargarh and Nuapada 40 degree each during the period.

“Maximum temperature increased in Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as coastal winds have weakened. There will be no large change in maximum temperature in Odisha during the next four to five days,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Department Scientist, Umasankar Das.

The maximum temperature is likely to be more than 40 degree Celsius at many places and it is expected to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree at a few places in interior districts in next four to five days. In another development, the India Meteorological Department (ID) has installed eight new manual observatories in Dhenkanal, Deogarh, Bargarh, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Nuapada, Khurda and Nabarangpur districts this month. A total of 38 manual observatories are now operational across all the districts in the State.

