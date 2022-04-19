STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Varsities, colleges to have 10-day summer vacation  

Days after the school summer vacations were cut short to just 10 days this year, the higher education institutions in the State are also set to adopt similar measures.

Published: 19th April 2022

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after the school summer vacations were cut short to just 10 days this year, the higher education institutions in the State are also set to adopt similar measures.

The Higher Education department on Monday informed that the summer vacation for all higher education institutions including all State-run universities will be allowed from June 1 to June 16. It asked the institutions to complete the syllabus and all other academic activities in time. If required, extra classes can be held on holidays and working days by extending the teaching hours.

The department further said that faculty members and other employees will be entitled to earned leave in lieu of curtailment of the summer vacation.

Last week, the School and Mass Education department had curtailed summer vacation for school students by a month to bridge the learning gap. For schools, the vacation will be for 10 days from June 6 to 16.

