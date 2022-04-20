Focus on sand, stone mining lessees, GST officials told  

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: High on continuous growth in GST collection, the Commissionerate of CT and GST has asked all circles to ensure registration and payment of tax by all sand/stone mining lessees in the State.

Setting fresh collection targets for 2022-23, Commissioner Sushil Kumar Lohani on Tuesday called for a concerted drive for survey and post registration enquiry, collection of profession tax, arrears of entry tax and prompt disposal of GST refund cases.

Tax officials have been directed to go for non-filer management to ensure 90 per cent (pc) return filing within due date, return scrutiny of top files of each circle as well as taking action on all data as per the analytics by Economic Intelligence (EI) and attend to National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) cases besides, audit.

“An important step for pursuing all aspects of revenue collection undertaken during 2021-22 was collection of data from tehsils regarding payment of tax by sand/stone mining lessees. All circles have been instructed to take prompt action in this regard,” he said.

Gross GST collection of Odisha in 2021-22 was Rs 44,334.67 crore as against Rs 29,852.76 crore during 2020-21 posting a growth of 49 per cent (pc) which is the highest rate among all the major states in the country. State GST collection was Rs 12,743.01 crore in 2021-22 compared to Rs 8,292.15 crore in 2020-21 with a growth rate of 54 pc. The growth in VAT collection (petrol and liquor) and professional tax was 28 pc and 11 pc respectively.

The major growth centers during the last fiscal were Barbil, Jajpur, Angul, Bhubaneswar II and Bhubaneswar III besides Rourkela I circles. Other circles, including Jharsuguda, Rourkela II, Bhadrak, Cuttack II, Keonjhar and Balasore, which had fallen short of the target have been asked to increase revenue collection by taking extra efforts through action on EI report, collection of matured demand through attachment and tapping new sources of revenue.

Based on data analytics, the Commissionerate has recently sent a list of late filers having huge interest liability. While interest worth `36 crore has been collected, Rs 479 crore has been collected out of adjudication arising out of non filing of returns, wrong filing of returns and fake invoice. Lohani has emphasised to take action against big non-filers and dealers and focus on collection from adjudication.