STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Mahisasuramardini idol emerges during ASI dig in Sari Deula complex  

They had earlier cleared the Jagamohan of the temple which despite several cracks appears to be fairly intact.

Published: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st April 2022 07:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  An idol of Mahisasuramardini - considered to be the presiding deity of the partially-buried temple behind the Bhabani Shankar temple on the Sari Deula complex in Old town - was excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday.

The idol of Mahisasuramardini found
in a partially-buried temple on Sari
Deula complex on Wednesday

Archaeologists while clearing the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the buried temple found the idol. They had earlier cleared the Jagamohan of the temple which despite several cracks appears to be fairly intact.

Earlier in February, ASI had started excavating the east direction of Sari Deula where remains of the temple were buried in debris and vegetation. The temple - facing south towards Bindusagar - is believed to be belonging to 6-7th century AD.

During the initial digs, an ancient sculpture of Lord Vishnu, an inscription and a decorative panel had been discovered. Apart from the Mahisasuramardini idol, several short inscriptions and sculptures have been found from the temple site, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik.

The other sculptures dug out from the temple site include that of Narasimha, Vishnu, Gajalaxmi, Ardhanareswar in Natya mudra. Idols of Ganga Jamuna have been found on the door jamb of the monument.

The temple was vandalised for construction of a Sanskrit college and houses by locals in complete violation of the AMASR Act. Giving out details on the temple construction, Malik said white sandstone of very fine quality was used to construct the temple. Besides, ashlar masonry (no mortar) was used in the temple and stones were joined with help of iron clamps. 

“We cannot exactly say right now on how and why the temple was damaged but it seems debris of Shikhara of a temple were used to deliberately pack it. We are saying this because a wall was constructed abutting the main wall of the temple besides, its entrance was blocked. Further excavation can reveal more details about the temple,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahisasuramardini Archaeological Survey of India ASI
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp