Mahisasuramardini idol emerges during ASI dig in Sari Deula complex  

BHUBANESWAR: An idol of Mahisasuramardini - considered to be the presiding deity of the partially-buried temple behind the Bhabani Shankar temple on the Sari Deula complex in Old town - was excavated by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) on Wednesday.

Archaeologists while clearing the garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of the buried temple found the idol. They had earlier cleared the Jagamohan of the temple which despite several cracks appears to be fairly intact.

Earlier in February, ASI had started excavating the east direction of Sari Deula where remains of the temple were buried in debris and vegetation. The temple - facing south towards Bindusagar - is believed to be belonging to 6-7th century AD.

During the initial digs, an ancient sculpture of Lord Vishnu, an inscription and a decorative panel had been discovered. Apart from the Mahisasuramardini idol, several short inscriptions and sculptures have been found from the temple site, said ASI Superintending Archaeologist (Bhubaneswar circle) Arun Malik.

The other sculptures dug out from the temple site include that of Narasimha, Vishnu, Gajalaxmi, Ardhanareswar in Natya mudra. Idols of Ganga Jamuna have been found on the door jamb of the monument.

The temple was vandalised for construction of a Sanskrit college and houses by locals in complete violation of the AMASR Act. Giving out details on the temple construction, Malik said white sandstone of very fine quality was used to construct the temple. Besides, ashlar masonry (no mortar) was used in the temple and stones were joined with help of iron clamps.

“We cannot exactly say right now on how and why the temple was damaged but it seems debris of Shikhara of a temple were used to deliberately pack it. We are saying this because a wall was constructed abutting the main wall of the temple besides, its entrance was blocked. Further excavation can reveal more details about the temple,” he said.