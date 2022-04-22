CM Naveen Patnaik releases coffee table book ‘Magic of Mangalajodi’

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik released a coffee table book, ‘The Magic of Mangalajodi’ here on Thursday. The book written by Avinash Khemka, a wildlife photographer and conservationist, provides a bird’s eye view of Mangalajodi in Chilika through images and descriptions.

Khemka said the book is a culmination of two long standing dreams, to fulfill a committment to the most beautiful bird paradise of Mangalajodi by showcasing its treasures through photographs and to have the book inaugurated by the Chief Minister.

Appreciating the author for the book, the Chief Minister said the exemplary efforts put up by him to capture and portray life and essence of Mangalajodi in Chilika and its surrounding through the book is praiseworthy. Patnaik also released a book, ‘Sikh History of Eastern India’ which is a rigorous research work of historian Abinash Mohapatra. It is a compilation of eight books authored by Mohapatra.

The book is the result of an extensive study on Sikh history in the eastern parts of India. These books tell the history of Sikhs of Bihar, Assam, Bangladesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim and Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mohapatra, a scholar of Sikh history based in Odisha, has authored 38 books on Sikh history, theology and principles.

The preface of the compilation is written by Sardar Gurbax Singh, junior vice-president, Shiromani Gurudwara Parbandhak Committee, Sri Amritsar Sahib.