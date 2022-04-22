Cuttack mayor Subash Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Nearly a month after he was elected as the Mayor of Cuttack, Subash Singh on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha. He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in March 2020.

Subash Singh with

Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

According to sources, the vacancy created by the resignation of Singh is likely to be filled up along with three other Rajya Sabha seats in July. The terms of three BJD Rajya Sabha members Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and N Bhaskar Rao will end on July 1.

Singh had sought advice of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after his election as Cuttack Mayor about the legal implications. After receiving a written reply from the Parliament, allowing him to quit membership of the Upper House, Singh tendered his resignation.

The senior BJD leader had defeated Congress rival Giribala Mohanty by 45,026 votes in the mayor election on March 26. Singh had left CPI(M) to join BJD in 2013. He was made BJD’s national spokesperson and treasurer.

He is also the founder member and general secretary of Biju Shramik Shamukhya, the trade union wing of the ruling party in the State.