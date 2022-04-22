STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Cuttack mayor Subash Singh resigns from Rajya Sabha

Nearly a month after he was elected as the Mayor of Cuttack, Subash Singh on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 22nd April 2022 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2022 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Nearly a month after he was elected as the Mayor of Cuttack, Subash Singh on Thursday resigned from the Rajya Sabha. He was elected to the Upper House of Parliament in March 2020.

Subash Singh with 
Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

According to sources, the vacancy created by the resignation of Singh is likely to be filled up along with three other Rajya Sabha seats in July. The terms of three BJD Rajya Sabha members Prasanna Acharya, Sasmit Patra and N Bhaskar Rao will end on July 1.

Singh had sought advice of Vice President and Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu after his election as Cuttack Mayor about the legal implications. After receiving a written reply from the Parliament, allowing him to quit membership of the Upper House, Singh tendered his resignation. 

The senior BJD leader had defeated Congress rival Giribala Mohanty by 45,026 votes in the mayor election on March 26. Singh had left CPI(M) to join BJD in 2013. He was made BJD’s national spokesperson and treasurer. 

He is also the founder member and general secretary of Biju Shramik Shamukhya, the trade union wing of the ruling party in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Subash Singh
India Matters
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File photo| AP)
Switch off bulldozers of hate, switch on power plants: Rahul Gandhi to government
Bombay High Court (File Photo)
Bombay HC justice Sadhana Jadhav recuses from hearing Elgar case, third judge to do so
Face Mask (Photo | AP)
COVID-19 cases surge in Delhi, masks made mandatory; Rs 500 penalty for violation
Election strategist Prashant Kishor (File Photo | Facebook)
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi forms panel to check on Prashant Kishor's strategy paper for 2024 polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp