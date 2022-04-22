Odisha Police allows constables to change their parent cadre

Asish Mehta By

Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Reversing its earlier decision to repatriate constables to their parent district, the Odisha Police has invited applications for the constables opting to change their parent cadre. The State Police Headquarters issued a letter stating that Odisha Police Service (method of recruitment and conditions of service of constables) order, 2021, prescribes provisions for change of cadre of constables from one district to another.

Earlier last year, Odisha Police under former DGP Abhay had decided to repatriate constables - those transferred years ago - back to their parent districts triggering serious resentment. Constables who had taken transfers on various grounds over the last few decades had suddenly found themselves in an unenviable situation of being repatriated back to parent districts after years and in some cases, decades.

As per the recruitment rules of the constables, the personnel applying for cadre change must have completed eight years of service as on January 1, 2022. He/she should have completed minimum six years of service as on January 1, 2022, in the parent cadre including the period spent in Special Operation Group (SOG) and Special Intelligence Wing (SIW).

In a related development, the police headquarters has revoked its earlier order to revert and repatriate havildars/criminal intelligence (CI) havildars to their parent districts. The State Police Headquarters had asked the SPs on August 16 last year to revert some havildars/CI havildars to the rank of constables and repatriate them to their parent districts.

In another letter issued on December 30, 2021, the State Police Headquarters allowed the havildars/CI havildars, who were reverted to the rank of constable and repatriated to their parent districts, to officiate as havildar/CI havildar in the parent districts in the existing vacancies but without any right to future claims.

In case there were no vacancies in the parent cadre, the havildars/CI havildars reverted to the rank of constables were asked to continue as constables.

This had triggered a huge resentment among the havildars/CI havildars promoted from the rank of constable during their deputation in other districts. Some of them approached Orissa High Court against Odisha Police’s decision. The court examined the matter and quashed the reversion and repatriation orders.

“Havildars/CI havildars who were reverted and repatriated will regain their rank. They will be posted in the district where they were continuing before such a reversion order was issued,” said DGP, Sunil Kumar Bansal. The constables were repatriated a few months back to streamline the entire process. The willing and eligible candidates can now apply to change their cadre, he added.

CM approves creation of 196 posts

Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday approved the proposal for creation of 196 posts for 28 permanent outposts. The new posts will include posts of 28 sub-inspectors and 168 constables. A release issued by the CMO said the new personnel will be appointed in 28 permanent outposts. Each outpost will have one sub-inspector and six constables. They will be responsible for investigation into criminal cases and maintaining law and order in their areas of jurisdiction.