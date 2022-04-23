STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brace for hotter days ahead

As per the extended range forecast of the IMD, maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in interior districts between April 29 and May 5.

Sun, heat, heatwave

Representational Image. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: There will be no respite from the sweltering heat in Odisha in the coming days. After a dip in mercury level at a few places due to thunderstorm activity in the last two days, the maximum (daytime) temperature is expected to gradually increase by 3 to 5 degree Celsius in the State from Saturday.

A trolley-rickshaw puller takes cover
from the scorching sun under an
umbrella in Bhubaneswar | Irfana

As per the extended range forecast of the IMD, maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal by 2 to 3 degree Celsius in interior districts between April 29 and May 5. “The maximum temperature is likely to remain above normal in interior districts from April 29 onwards as dry and warm westerly and north-westerly winds are expected to blow towards Odisha during the period,” said Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre scientist Umasankar Das. 

The SOA’s Centre for Environment and Climate (CEC) also said a sharp rise in temperature is anticipated from April 24 as the upper air trough will move towards the Bay of Bengal. While the mercury level is likely to hover between 43 and 46 degree Celsius at most places in interior Odisha from April 28, the coastal belt will sizzle above 40 degrees due to absence of sea breeze and flow of hot winds into the State from north-west India and Telangana. This dry hot spell is expected to continue for around a week, the CEC stated.

On Friday, Capital City Bhubaneswar recorded its highest maximum temperature of the season at 40.8 degree Celsius. Cuttack recorded 38.8 degree on the day. Both Boudh and Paralakhemundi recorded the highest maximum temperature of 41 degree Celsius.

