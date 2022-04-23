STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Govt warns mask rule enforcement

Schools instructed to ensure testing of students if they develop flu-like symptoms

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: AMID the threat of a possible fourth wave of Covid pandemic, the Odisha government on Friday warned re-enforcement of the mask rule if people are found flouting it in crowded places. Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said preventive measures are the need of the hour to ensure that infection does not spread further.

“People should wear masks at work places and in crowded places. Though fever and cold do not mean people have Covid, they should go for tests instead of hiding symptoms. If we do not undergo tests, we will invite danger. The government will be compelled to enforce Covid norms if people do not practice,” he said.

The Health and Family Welfare department has also asked school authorities to ensure testing of students if they develop flu-like symptoms. The direction came in the wake of rising cases in some schools and educational institutions in Delhi, Chennai and some other states.

The Health Director said schools have been advised to get students with symptoms tested and isolate them until they recover fully. Parents have also been requested not to allow students to attend classes if they develop any flu-like symptoms.  

“When new cases are rising in other parts of the country, we cannot say it will not rise in our State. Everyone needs to be cautious and cooperate with the administration. There is no need to panic. We have health infrastructure ready,” said Dr Mohapatra.

The State reported 11 new cases in the last 24 hours taking the active cases to 101. No death has been recorded since April 20. There is no active case in 13 districts and the test positivity rate stood at 0.06 per cent (pc).

Meanwhile, the State government has geared up for vaccination of five to 12 years age group after the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) recommended emergency use of Biological E’s Covid-19 vaccine CorBEvax for children.

Director of Family Welfare Dr Bijay Panigrahi said the inoculation drive for the children will start after the guidance note from the Ministry of Health is received. The State has an estimated 50 lakh children in the 5-12 age group.

