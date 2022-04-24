Odisha: Man kills wife, sister-in-law in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: In a shocking incident, a man allegedly killed his wife and sister-in-law at their house under Chandrasekharpur police limits about three days back. The bodies of the two victims were recovered by the police on Sunday.

Bijay Ketan Sethi, the accused, had switched off the mobile phones of his wife Gayatri Sethi and Saraswati Sethi after committing the crime on Thursday.

Bijay's father-in-law realised that there was something amiss as he was not able to contact his daughters over the phone.

The suspect was not responding to his father-in-law's telephone calls. Sources said Bijay was intermittently visiting his house in Housing Board Colony after killing his wife and sister-in-law in cold blood.

Bijay's father-in-law reached his house on Sunday morning and prevented him from fleeing the spot. He asked the accused to open the door of the house and found his daughters lying in a pool of blood.

Chandrasekharpur police said the two bodies had started decomposing and they have been sent to a hospital for postmortem.

"Initial investigation suggests the accused killed the two women over a personal dispute. He has been detained and his interrogation is on to ascertain more details including the motive behind the crime," said ACP Ramesh Bishoi.

Bhubaneswar has been witnessing a rise in murders in the last two years. About 39 murder cases were reported registered in 2019, 49 in 2020, and at least 33 murders were reported in the State Capital between January and December last year. Out of the total murder cases registered in 2021, police managed to close 10 murder cases, which is only 30.30 per cent.