CM Naveen Patnaik asks newly elected mayors, chairpersons to fulfill poll promises

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday advised the newly elected mayors of municipal corporations and chairpersons of urban local bodies (ULBs) to fulfill the promises made to the

people as elections are now over.

Addressing the orientation programme for the elected ULB chiefs at the Lok Seva Bhavan here, the Chief Minister advised them to work hard to solve the problems of the people and make their city/town a better place to live. The Chief Minister announced that the MUKTA Yojana started by the government during the Covid-19 pandemic for the urban poor and migrant workers will continue. A provision of Rs 500 crore has been made for the scheme in the 2022-23 budget, he said.

Besides, the Chief Minister focused on the implementation of flagship programmes of the government like Jaga Mission, Sujal, Aahaar, provision of smart LED lights, sanitation and waste management in his speech. He said that 1.75 lakh families have been given land rights under the Jaga Mission and 585 slums have been converted into Adarsh (model) colonies.

Similarly, provision of clean water from tap has been made in Puri and work is on to make similar arrangements in 20 other urban centres of the State. The Chief Minister also called for increased focus on sanitation, cleanliness and waste management. He hoped that the new leadership and new management techniques will be successful in taking municipal services to new heights. He congratulated women representatives who have been elected in large numbers and advised them to work for the welfare of the people.