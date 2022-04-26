Government shuts schools, anganwadis till April 30 in Bhubaneswar

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : With Odisha reeling under scorching heat, the State government on Monday suspended classes in all government, aided, private schools and anganwadis for five days from April 26 to 30. The announcement was made by the School and Mass Education (SME) department immediately after IMD’s heatwave alert in parts of the State till April 29.

However, with Plus II final year and Class X board exams commencing on April 28 and April 29 respectively, the department clarified that the exams will be held as per the schedule fixed by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha and Council of Higher Secondary Education. Meanwhile, a section of parents and students also demanded that the summer vacation planned for 10 days from June 6 to 16 be preponed to May for the safety of students and school staff.

They also urged the State government to ensure all arrangements including provision of fan and drinking water in schools and examination centres in view of the prevailing heatwave. Meanwhile, the State Capital continued to reel under an unprecedented heat wave which threw life out of gear.

People stayed indoors as the city touched 32.2 degree at 8.30 am and 39.4 degree before noon. Business establishments said the customer flow has dropped during the daytime, especially after 1 pm. Auto-rickshaw drivers struggled as passenger footfall reduced significantly due to the sweltering heat conditions.

“Passengers are avoiding travel from 10 am till the evening. However, we have opened 15 water kiosks in the Capital for their convenience. Water is being supplied by the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation,” said Bhubaneswar Auto-rickshaw Mahasangha general secretary, Padman Kumar Samal.

Heat wave also hit normal life across the State as 27 places recorded 40 degree Celsius and above. While Balangir was hottest at 44 degree, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 40.8 degree Celsius and 40.2 degree respectively during the period.

Experts pointed out that rapid urbanisation and felling of trees are some of the major factors behind the rise in mercury levels in the recent years. As heat wave conditions are expected to continue in some parts till Friday, All Odisha Contractors’ Association said the government should order a restriction on construction activities keeping in mind the health and safety of workers.Meanwhile, India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for a few parts in Odisha for next four days. Heat wave conditions are likely to prevail in Sonepur, Boudh, Angul and Balangir districts on Tuesday.

“Maximum temperature is likely to increase further by 2 degree to 3 degree Celsius in interior districts within two days under influence of dry and warm north-westerly and westerly winds blowing towards Odisha,” said Scientist of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre Umasankar Das. The maximum temperature is expected to remain above normal by 3 to 5 degree in the State during the next four to five days, he added.