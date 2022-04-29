Covid-19: Odisha state government asks districts to monitor returnees

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR : In view of the rising infections in Delhi and other northern and southern states, the Odisha government on Thursday warned that the Covid-19 cases will rise here in the next three to four weeks if people do not take precautionary measures.

Director of Health Services Dr Bijay Mohapatra said though the number of fresh cases continues to remain below 10 in the last few days, the next one month is crucial. “Districts have been asked to stay alert and strengthen surveillance as people returning from the states and cities, where cases are rising, may fuel the infection here. CDMOs have been advised to go for an RT-PCR test of all symptomatic people visiting hospitals,” he said.

Insisting that there is no reason to panic, the Health Director said the government is ready with all infrastructure required to tackle the next wave. “Collectors and Municipal Commissioners have been alerted to remain prepared with Covid beds for any exigencies. We may not see cases as high as the third wave, but cases may rise after the arrival of people from the affected states,” he said.

The State government has asked all districts to keep a tab on people returning from other states as reverse migration from the affected places led to the spike in the cases during all three waves in the State. Odisha reported seven new cases in the last 24 hours and the fresh cases included one from the 0-18 years age group. Khurda recorded the maximum two cases followed by one each in Jajpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Kendrapara and Sambalpur. The cases have come down from the previous day’s count of 10.

The active cases have dropped to 68 after the recovery of 12 patients on Thursday. As many as 27 districts do not have any active cases. The State has been conducting around 20,000 tests a day including around 30 pc RT-PCR tests. The test positivity rate stood at 0.05 pc.