Odisha govt asks Collectors to apprise lawmakers about existence of DEC

BHUBANESWAR : The State government has asked the collectors to intimate all the Members of Parliament, MLAs and zilla parishad chairpersons of their districts about the reconstitution of the district electricity committee (DEC) and its functions.

Enclosing the news clipping titled, “Amid rampant power cuts, DEC remains dormant” published in The New Indian Express edition of April 25, the Energy department in a communique to the district collectors said that most of the members of the DEC including the chairpersons are not aware about the existence of such a committee.

“It has been indicated in the said press clipping that in many districts, the concerned Members of Parliament and Members of Legislative Assembly (who happen to be the Chairperson and Members of the DEC) are unaware of the existence of such a Committee. This reveals that no follow up action has been taken in the district-level to intimate the chairperson and other members regarding reconstitution of the DEC,” said the letter issued by Financial Adviser cum Additional Secretary Sambit Parija on April 27.

Moreover, it is also presumed that as per requirement, the meetings of DEC have not been regularly convened for which the objectives of DECs are not being fulfilled. It has been made categorically clear in the notification issued on November 29, 2021 that it is the responsibility of the member secretary and convenor to convene the meeting of the DEC on regular basis and issue minutes on time, the letter said. “So far, no minutes of the meeting of DEC of any district has been received in this department since reconstitution of DEC,” Parija said.

In the re-constituted DEC, the senior most Member of Parliament of a district is the chairperson while the collector is the member secretary and the chief engineer or superintending engineer of the discom operating in the district is the convenor of the DEC.