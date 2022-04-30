STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
EVs to get 40 per cent discount at parking lots in Bhubaneswar

The discount to EVs of all categories will be given for next two years to encourage sustainable transport in the city, said an official of BMC. 

Published: 30th April 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Charging Electric Vehicles

Electric Vehicles, image used for representation.

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Electric vehicles (EVs) will now get 40 per cent discount on parking at Bhubaneswar. The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) has instructed parking lot vendors to provide the discount to EVs in the city. The discount to EVs of all categories will be given for next two years to encourage sustainable transport in the city, said an official of BMC. 

The official further said as per the new norms, around 10 per cent of the total parking area in Unit-I and five per cent at other places will be earmarked for parking bicycles. No parking fee will be charged for bicycles.BMC has 74 parking lots, of which 30 have already been auctioned. Tender for the rest 44 parking lots has been floated recently. 

The officer said selected vendors will also be given POS machines to ensure transparency in parking fee collection. “Training to this effect will be given to vendors once the auction process is complete,” he said. 
As per BMC’s decision, vendors will be required to display boards mentioning the name of the parking lot, tendering details, area of parking, rate chart besides name and contact number of the zonal deputy commissioners and Traffic ACP for redressal of grievances. The civic body will impose a fine of Rs 1,000 against vendors found violating the guidelines.

