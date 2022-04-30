STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Odisha Woman held for swindling Rs 97 lakh 

On being questioned, Mohapatra admitted that she had illegally transferred the money to her bank accounts.

Published: 30th April 2022 08:37 AM

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old woman for allegedly swindling Rs 97 lakh of a private university over the last one year. The accused, Payal Mohapatra of Cuttack, was working as an assistant in the office of the general manager (accounts) of the university. She was in charge of transferring the fees collected from students to the account of the university. However, she allegedly transferred the money to her two bank accounts.

Recently, the university authorities found out about the fraud when the accounts were scrutinised. On being questioned, Mohapatra admitted that she had illegally transferred the money to her bank accounts.
The accused later transferred the money from her accounts to a male friend online. Initial investigation suggests the accused’s male friend is a former student of the university. Efforts are on to nab him, said police.

