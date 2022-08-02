Bhubaneshwar City engineer falls prey to cyber fraud

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Days after an IT professional in the City was duped of `24 lakh by cyber fraud, another engineer here has allegedly fallen prey to the internet scam and lost `25 lakh. The victim, an engineer with a leading telecom company, has lodged a complaint with the cyber police, informed city DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP said the victim fell into a nude video calling trap after which the fraudsters started blackmailing him. Fearing humiliation, the engineer started paying money to the cybercriminals. Harassed repeatedly, he finally lodged the complaint. The matter is under investigation, officials said.

Sources said the victim received a video call link on WhatsApp from a girl. After clicking it, he found a person nude and soon disconnected the call. However, the fraudster managed to take a screenshot and morphed it to blackmail him. One of the members of the racket allegedly started to threaten the victim by impersonating a CBI officer.

