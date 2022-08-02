Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneshwar City engineer falls prey to cyber fraud

The DCP said the victim fell into a nude video calling trap after which the fraudsters started blackmailing him. Fearing humiliation, the engineer started paying money to the cybercriminals.

Published: 02nd August 2022 06:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR:  Days after an IT professional in the City was duped of `24 lakh by cyber fraud, another engineer here has allegedly fallen prey to the internet scam and lost `25 lakh. The victim, an engineer with a leading telecom company, has lodged a complaint with the cyber police, informed city DCP Prateek Singh.

The DCP said the victim fell into a nude video calling trap after which the fraudsters started blackmailing him. Fearing humiliation, the engineer started paying money to the cybercriminals. Harassed repeatedly, he finally lodged the complaint. The matter is under investigation, officials said.

Sources said the victim received a video call link on WhatsApp from a girl. After clicking it, he found a person nude and soon disconnected the call. However, the fraudster managed to take a screenshot and morphed it to blackmail him. One of the members of the racket allegedly started to threaten the victim by impersonating a CBI officer.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
IT professional Duped Cyber Fraud Scam
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp