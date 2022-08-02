Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Odisha: Man gets life imprisonment for rape of minor girls

The trial judge convicted the accused by relying on 17 witnesses and 41 documents, including the medical examination report of the victims presented by the prosecution.

Published: 02nd August 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

jail prison

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

CUTTACK: The Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court, Cuttack on Monday sentenced a 58-year-old man to rigorous imprisonment for the remaining period of his life for kidnapping and raping two minor girls in 2020. The court also awarded a compensation of `3 lakh for each victim.

“Since the convict has made two small kids fall prey to gratify his sexual lust, exemplary punishment is required to be imposed on him to deter the other miscreant to get themselves involved in such kind of heinous offences. Punishment will be exemplary if maximum punishment prescribed for the offence is imposed,” the Presiding Judge Subash Kumar Behari observed, while also imposing a fine of `25,000 on Harish Chandra Barik.

The judge directed the secretary of the district legal services authority, Cuttack for complying with the order relating to the grant of compensation. The incident occurred under Sadar Cuttack police station limits on November 16, 2020. The trial judge convicted the accused by relying on 17 witnesses and 41 documents, including the medical examination report of the victims presented by the prosecution.

Special public prosecutor Ramesh Chandra Mohanty led the prosecution before the trial court.  The trial in the case was taken up on the basis of an FIR lodged by the father of the victims (who were than 6 and 8 years old) with the Sadar Cuttack police station on November 16, 2020. Police arrested Harish two days later.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Special Protection Children Sexual Offences Cuttack imprisonment Man Rape Minor Girls POCSO
India Matters
The Special Urban Territory of Bengaluru
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Didi to reset post-Partha cabinet, 5-6 new faces likely
Hardik Pandya (Photo | AFP)
Hardik is a luxury you want to have, says Aussie great McGrath
A view of Chennai airport from St Thomas Mount. (File photo| Martin Louis, EPS)
It’s official, Chennai’s second airport to be in Parandur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp