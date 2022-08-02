Teaching is not a job, but a commitment: CM Patnaik

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Monday said teaching is not a job but a commitment to bringing change in society. While addressing a training programme for the teachers here, the Chief Minister said that the newly appointed teachers will have a key role to change the future of their students.

As many as 6,891 teachers joined the School and Mass Education department. A training programme for them was organised at the Kalinga Stadium here. Stating that recruitment of teachers by the government is going on, the Chief Minister said that more than 14,000 teachers have been appointed during the last three years. Describing the teachers as nation builders, Naveen said education changes the future of not only a nation but of the entire race.

Referring to 5T transformation of schools, the Chief Minister said so far 4,000 schools have been transformed. He said that 4800 more schools will be transformed by December 2023. He said the school transformation has brought a new enthusiasm among the students.

Industries Minister Pratap Keshari Deb, Water Resources Minister Tukuni Sahu and Minister of State for School and Mass Education Sameer Dash also addressed the teachers.

