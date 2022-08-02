Home Cities Bhubaneswar

Thundershowers bring partial relief from heat spell in Odisha

Around 155 mm rain was recorded in Kusumi area of Mayurbhanj, while 118 mm rainfall was recorded in Kotpad area of Koraput.

Published: 02nd August 2022

Rain or thundershowers are predicted in the evenings or nights. This phenomenon is a result of rising humidity. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

BHUBANESWAR: Moderate shower and thunderstorm activities brought partial relief to people in parts of the State that has been reeling under hot and humid conditions due to weak southwest monsoon conditions for over a week.

The rain gave a much-needed respite to the residents in the State Capital. Around 52.6 mm of rainfall was recorded here on Monday. Rainfall was also reported in parts of Mayurbhanj, Koraput, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Bhadrak, Nayagarh and Kandhamal in the last 24 hours ending Monday morning.

Around 155 mm rain was recorded in Kusumi area of Mayurbhanj, while 118 mm rainfall was recorded in Kotpad area of Koraput. Humid conditions, however, prevailed in most parts of the State. The rainfall occurred due to the interaction of easterly and westerly winds in the weak monsoon conditions, IMD officials said.

Bhubaneswar meteorological centre director HR Biswas said rain and thunderstorm activities is expected to increase from August 5 onwards.  IMD officials said the low pressure is likely to form by August 6 or 7. However, a clear picture will emerge in the next two days. 

